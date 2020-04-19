Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.14 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $3,820.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001599 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.02750346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00224955 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,880,803 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

