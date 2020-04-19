AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

