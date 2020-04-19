Aurora Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $295,367.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00053960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.37 or 0.04509181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013985 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

