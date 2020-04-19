Auroracoin Market Cap Reaches $502,496.57 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, ISX and Bittrex. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $502,496.57 and $235.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033871 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046913 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.87 or 1.00484746 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000918 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, ISX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

