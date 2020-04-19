Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 2,814,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

