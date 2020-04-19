Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. 384,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.31. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.