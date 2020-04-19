Axe Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2.05 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000699 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001024 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

