Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ AAXN traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 543,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,672.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,436,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,725. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

