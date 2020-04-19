Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXSM. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. 1,031,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,642. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 3.11. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.