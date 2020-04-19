AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. AZZ’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $48.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZZ an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

AZZ stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. AZZ has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $50.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AZZ by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

