BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 669.67 ($8.81).

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up previously from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of BA traded up GBX 32.20 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 558.40 ($7.35). 10,577,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 534.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 576.02. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.16%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

