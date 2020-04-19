Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Holdings Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,364,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De worth $77,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 85,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,415 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 83,934 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

