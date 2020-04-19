Band Protocol Market Cap Reaches $10.22 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00007138 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.02750346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00224955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,894,033 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

