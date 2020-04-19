Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 254,284 Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 1,099.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.86% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MESA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MESA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Mesa Air Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

