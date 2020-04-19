Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.47 Million Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of Capital City Bank Group worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCBG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $305.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.