Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.50 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $2,111,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

