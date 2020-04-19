Bank of America Corp DE Sells 48,170 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 128,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 194,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $816.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.