Bank of America Corp DE Sells 64,834 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 374,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 208,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $246.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWB. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

