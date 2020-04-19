Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,418 Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Inogen worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Inogen by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 559.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

INGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen Inc has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

