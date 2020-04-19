Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. TD Securities raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:BMO traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 1,693,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,880. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,917,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $338,000. 41.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

