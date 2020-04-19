Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 63,302 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Merchants Bancorp worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 418,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 153,835 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 202,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

