Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,736 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 2.53. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.96.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.