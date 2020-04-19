Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,141 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10,477.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 484,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,596,000 after purchasing an additional 357,344 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,914,000. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,898,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,404,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

