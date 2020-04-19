Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Artesian Resources worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1,861.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $331.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.04. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

