Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Farmers National Banc worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Z. Paull purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,184.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 6,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $80,523.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,697.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,231 shares of company stock worth $444,194. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

