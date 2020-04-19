Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Main Street Capital worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 23.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, Director Arthur L. French acquired 2,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

