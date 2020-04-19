Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of PaySign worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PaySign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PaySign alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of PaySign from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of PAYS opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $323.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.