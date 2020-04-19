Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 628,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Nordic American Tanker worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 399,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 64,422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 989.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 475,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 432,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 245,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAT opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.78 million, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. ValuEngine raised Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

