Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.81 Million Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Willdan Group worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.37. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.