Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.89 Million Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 111.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,360 shares of company stock worth $721,789. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of BDSI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

