Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Digital Turbine worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 406,840 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,500 shares of company stock worth $443,885. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $5.12 on Friday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $411.15 million, a PE ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

