Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.11 Million Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 276,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $81.95 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.