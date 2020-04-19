Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of City Office REIT worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in City Office REIT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 90,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

NYSE CIO opened at $8.41 on Friday. City Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.04.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sweet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

