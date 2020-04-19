Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 10,674,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BK opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.