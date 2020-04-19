Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,747,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

