Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,905 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Citi Trends worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 103,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $40,540.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,390 shares in the company, valued at $47,675.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

