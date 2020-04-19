Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,380 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Cara Therapeutics worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CARA opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $684.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.