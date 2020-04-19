Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 495 Shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Seaboard worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

SEB opened at $2,997.00 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a 52 week low of $2,614.00 and a 52 week high of $4,727.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

