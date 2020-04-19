Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,318 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

