Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

NYSE:BK traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. 8,579,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 182,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

