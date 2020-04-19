Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 823,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.11. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Banner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

