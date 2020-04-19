Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 96,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $16.05 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $117,900 over the last ninety days.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

