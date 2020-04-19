Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $117,900 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $16.05 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

