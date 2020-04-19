Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 707,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Barnes Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Barnes Group stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

