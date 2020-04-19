Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Barrett Business Services worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 80,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

BBSI stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $307.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

