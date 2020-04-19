Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 125,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $455,122 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 127,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $112.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.