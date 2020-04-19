Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.83 ($75.38).

BMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW traded up €2.57 ($2.99) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €51.91 ($60.36). 3,906,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.