Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 507,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

