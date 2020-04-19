BERNcash Price Tops $0.0004 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, BERNcash has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. BERNcash has a total market cap of $25,708.83 and $10.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.01120124 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00060786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00175296 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00194897 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00047292 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

