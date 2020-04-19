BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $21,797.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.02757339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00225200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.